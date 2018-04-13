Host families needed

Essex High School is hosting the All State Music Festival in May. Students from around the state have been selected to participate in chorus, band, orchestra and jazz ensembles. The festival will be May 9-12, finishing with a concert on the 12th. Host families are needed for the out of town students while they are here. Can you help by housing two (or more) students?

When being a host you will provide: A place for them to sleep – students may share a room, but not a bed. Couches/air mattresses are acceptable. Breakfast during their stay and perhaps an evening snack. Transportation to and from Essex High School. Students of host families may not drive All State participants.

If you can help, or have questions, please contact Patty Bergeron at pcberg86@gmail.com or by phone at 878-9873.

Andrea Orlyk