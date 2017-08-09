Letter to the editor | My Sister’s Keeper Challenge Conference

By Karen Dolan

Join Vermont women to listen, learn and mobilize around racism

On Thursday, Aug. 31, women from across Vermont will come together in Stowe for the 2017 My Sister’s Keeper Challenge Conference. I hope the Essex community will be well represented at this important event to “listen, learn and mobilize” around racism. As a state committed to social justice, it’s critical for us to open our eyes and hearts to the harm that is being caused by racism in our communities.

As Essex becomes more and more diverse, we have the opportunity to meet new people, connect with different cultures and learn new truths about each other’s backgrounds. These opportunities also reinforce our responsibility to educate ourselves about racial oppression and reflect on what prejudices we may hold onto without even knowing it. By reflecting on our racism, we are opening the door to positive change and hopefully creating a community that is more welcoming to all.

It’s inspiring that the Essex Town Plan includes at least two full pages on our “sense of community” and includes the following descriptions of community connectedness from Heart and Soul:

Acceptance, inclusion and respect for all people across race, ethnicity, gender and age, and increased knowledge of and responsiveness to volunteer and engage in community

Neighbors and community members treating each other with kindness and respect, helping each other through good times and bad.

With this foundation, we have tremendous potential to make positive change. I look forward to seeing community members at the Sister’s Keeper Conference so that together we can develop tools to effectively implement our town plan goals.

Conference information is at http://bit.ly/2umphwz.

Karen Dolan

Essex