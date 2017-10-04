Letter to the editor | October 5, 2017

By Reporter staff

Marijuana’s inconvenient truth

When Gov. Peter Shumlin signed into law H.200, I applauded. The late Sen. Sally Fox co-sponsored that bill to decriminalized marijuana possession. Her main objective was to eliminate the unjust penalties that result from a conviction. People who had that conviction could not obtain the required state license to become barbers, hairdressers, house appraisers, etc. She championed many a bill that dealt with addiction and mental health issues, and I can tell you she would have voted against the marijuana legalization bill. There is legislative precedent to guide the process which parallels an act that started to eliminate the philosophical exemption for vaccination in recent years. I’m afraid the same incremental legislative creep will find its way to THC edibles.

There aren’t many policies that affect Vermonters as much as bills that enforce mandates or make substances so readily available for consumption as vaccines or marijuana. The pivotal pro-vaccine argument that swayed most legislators was immune-compromised children would be at risk if no herd immunity was acquired. The numerous legislators I contacted evoked the narrative of the greater good to protect the “vulnerable few” and passed essential mandatory vaccination reform.

How does marijuana legalization stand the test of “the greater good?” Yes, marijuana does help some medical conditions and this is why Vermont passed bill S.14 to support its use in that venue. But now shouldn’t the legislature vote to do no harm to a brain that is not fully formed until our late twenties?

I say, with all due respect, some in the legislature think the greater good is served by funding healthcare and other essential programs through the tax revenues from marijuana legalization. Please tell me that our future children’s minds are not for sale. For the unfortunate few that acquire a serious mental illness, doctors in our ER are seeing marijuana use as being the triggering factor, along with other environmental stressors of young adulthood.

The science behind chemical threshold safety limits for substances is predicated upon how much a person can absorb in a given timeframe without suffering permanent damage. Until this threshold is met, the body can repair itself. Above that limit, repair is compromised. It is proven with identical twins that genetics is not the reason for psychotic breaks that lead to mental illness. It is the cumulative environmental insults that influence the expression of one’s genes that do. Once these epigenetic changes take place they are prone to replicate themselves. That’s why severe mental illness doesn’t go away and can then be passed on to subsequent generations.

The inconvenient truth is why shouldn’t a person who is unknowingly susceptible to marijuana psychosis be protected as much as an immune compromised individual who is at risk from a non-vaccinated population? The fact is most young adults will partake in THC products if made available, especially when gotten from a governmental certified source. The problem is certified sources don’t remove the risk for the “vulnerable few.”

Ron Coppola

Essex Town