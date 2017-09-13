Letter | Thank you for bottle drive support

By Reporter staff

Essex/Jericho community members: Thank you for your support with the bottle drives/donations this summer. A special thank you to River Road Garage and Bottle Redemption Center staff for helping sort the returned bottles and cans.

Your kindness and generosity was much appreciated by the children/adults in these photos.

As a nurse, I was part of a mobile medical clinic, assisted in health education and direct nursing care in a remote, mountain area of Haiti. The Aim4Haiti nonprofit also provided direct nursing care, health education and financial assistance to an orphanage and local community in Port au Prince, Haiti.

As founder of Aim4Haiti, and new member of, Essex Catholics for Haiti Outreach, a new group within our community, we look forward to continuing to serve in Haiti.

Gillian Compo

Aim4Haiti