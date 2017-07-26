This year marks the 100th anniversary of U.S. involvement in World War I, the “War to end all Wars” or the “Great War” which devastated Europe and many other countries. Essex had many soldiers participate, and we are looking for diaries, memorabilia, reflections or stories from local families for an article to be published this fall in the ECHO, the newsletter of the Essex Community Historical Society. If you or a family member recognizes names on this list, let us know. Contact Tim Jerman at 878-2972 or Ann Gray at 878-4088.
- Hubert Aldrich
- Donald Dixon Arkley
- Robert Gordon Arkley
- Carlysle West Atherton
- Henry Marvin Baldwin
- Joseph E. Bartumy
- Ernest Bash
- Kenneth Paul Bassett
- Robert W. Bates
- Charles A. Berry
- Eugene Joseph Berry
- Theodore E. Bessette
- Percy Bevins
- Philip Louis Biladeau
- Bricardo Bilo
- Donald Earle Bixby
- Ralph E. Broadwell
- Seth Thomas Bruce
- James Henry Burke
- James Randolph Burke
- Bert I. Burns
- Fay Leslie Carpenter
- Ralph L. Clerkin
- Leonard Colby
- John Henry Demag
- Irving Henry Desorda
- Robert G. Desso
- Harvey C. Devino
- Robert C. Dingley
- Samuel Walter Dixon
- Harry Arthur Donahue
- James E. Donahue
- Alan Lawrence Drury
- Harris K. Drury
- Max W. Drury
- Basil Farnsworth
- Earl Howard Farrand
- Roy Slater Farrand
- Monroe Maynard Fay
- Arthur Fisher
- James Daniel Flynn
- Charles W. Foster
- Floyd F. Garrow
- Allen N. Gilbert
- Charles H. Goyette
- Joseph Granger
- Oscar H. Gregory
- Emmerson Griffith
- Philip Burbank Guild
- Theron P. Guild
- James Guyette
- Ernest W. Hanley
- Arthur L. Hardy
- Peter W. Hennington
- Bert J. Holmes
- Frank E. Hopkins
- Fay Herrick Hunt
- Roy S. Hunt
- Rudolph Nelson Hunt
- Sherman Hunt
- Raymond M. Huntley
- Howard H. Kellogg
- Marshall Kellogg
- William Kent
- Robert Orson Kenyon
- Bert Louis King
- Percy John King
- Louis M. Krewet
- Mark S. Ladd
- Warren Cheney Ladd
- Dalfus Larce
- Loren T. Larsen
- Harold Wilburn Lincoln
- Roscoe Perrin Lynde
- Colin Sidney Martel
- Antonio T. Martinez
- David Marvin
- Burnit McReynolds
- Benjamin J. Mobbs
- Lyman Alton Morehouse
- Bernard W. Mudgett
- Bert Myers
- Marshall Naylor
- Clifford G. Nichols
- Ray E. Nichols
- John E. Noonan
- Janius James Norton
- Ralph Lafayette Norton
- George M. Ockerhausen
- Leon Paladee
- Ernest Bari Parizo
- John L. Parizo
- Raymond Andrew Parizo
- Thomas F. Parizo
- Victor Oliver Parizo
- William P. Patneaude
- Lawrence Haley Palmer
- Raymond Carrol Place
- Arthur H. Post
- Arthur Charles Pratt
- Leslie Robinson
- Ernest L. Schaeffer
- Adolph Senecal
- Raymond Senecal
- Clayton Seymour
- Ernest Seymour
- Ralph Henry Sheahan
- Berton William Sibley
- George Siegrest
- Marvin John Spaulding
- George H. Spicer
- Randolph W. Still
- Hoyt L. Swain
- George W. Teachout
- William T. Teachout
- Edward Thorton
- Merton A. Usher
- Ezra Valliere
- Moses Alfred Valliere
- Leon Vasseur
- George W. Vautier
- Gordon K. Wheatley
- Edward M. Whitcomb
- Howard F. Whitcomb
- Albert Henry Williams
Tim Jerman
Essex Historical Society