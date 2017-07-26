By Tim Jerman

This year marks the 100th anniversary of U.S. involvement in World War I, the “War to end all Wars” or the “Great War” which devastated Europe and many other countries. Essex had many soldiers participate, and we are looking for diaries, memorabilia, reflections or stories from local families for an article to be published this fall in the ECHO, the newsletter of the Essex Community Historical Society. If you or a family member recognizes names on this list, let us know. Contact Tim Jerman at 878-2972 or Ann Gray at 878-4088.

Hubert Aldrich

Donald Dixon Arkley

Robert Gordon Arkley

Carlysle West Atherton

Henry Marvin Baldwin

Joseph E. Bartumy

Ernest Bash

Kenneth Paul Bassett

Robert W. Bates

Charles A. Berry

Eugene Joseph Berry

Theodore E. Bessette

Percy Bevins

Philip Louis Biladeau

Bricardo Bilo

Donald Earle Bixby

Ralph E. Broadwell

Seth Thomas Bruce

James Henry Burke

James Randolph Burke

Bert I. Burns

Fay Leslie Carpenter

Ralph L. Clerkin

Leonard Colby

John Henry Demag

Irving Henry Desorda

Robert G. Desso

Harvey C. Devino

Robert C. Dingley

Samuel Walter Dixon

Harry Arthur Donahue

James E. Donahue

Alan Lawrence Drury

Harris K. Drury

Max W. Drury

Basil Farnsworth

Earl Howard Farrand

Roy Slater Farrand

Monroe Maynard Fay

Arthur Fisher

James Daniel Flynn

Charles W. Foster

Floyd F. Garrow

Allen N. Gilbert

Charles H. Goyette

Joseph Granger

Oscar H. Gregory

Emmerson Griffith

Philip Burbank Guild

Theron P. Guild

James Guyette

Ernest W. Hanley

Arthur L. Hardy

Peter W. Hennington

Bert J. Holmes

Frank E. Hopkins

Fay Herrick Hunt

Roy S. Hunt

Rudolph Nelson Hunt

Sherman Hunt

Raymond M. Huntley

Howard H. Kellogg

Marshall Kellogg

William Kent

Robert Orson Kenyon

Bert Louis King

Percy John King

Louis M. Krewet

Mark S. Ladd

Warren Cheney Ladd

Dalfus Larce

Loren T. Larsen

Harold Wilburn Lincoln

Roscoe Perrin Lynde

Colin Sidney Martel

Antonio T. Martinez

David Marvin

Burnit McReynolds

Benjamin J. Mobbs

Lyman Alton Morehouse

Bernard W. Mudgett

Bert Myers

Marshall Naylor

Clifford G. Nichols

Ray E. Nichols

John E. Noonan

Janius James Norton

Ralph Lafayette Norton

George M. Ockerhausen

Leon Paladee

Ernest Bari Parizo

John L. Parizo

Raymond Andrew Parizo

Thomas F. Parizo

Victor Oliver Parizo

William P. Patneaude

Lawrence Haley Palmer

Raymond Carrol Place

Arthur H. Post

Arthur Charles Pratt

Leslie Robinson

Ernest L. Schaeffer

Adolph Senecal

Raymond Senecal

Clayton Seymour

Ernest Seymour

Ralph Henry Sheahan

Berton William Sibley

George Siegrest

Marvin John Spaulding

George H. Spicer

Randolph W. Still

Hoyt L. Swain

George W. Teachout

William T. Teachout

Edward Thorton

Merton A. Usher

Ezra Valliere

Moses Alfred Valliere

Leon Vasseur

George W. Vautier

Gordon K. Wheatley

Edward M. Whitcomb

Howard F. Whitcomb

Albert Henry Williams

Tim Jerman

Essex Historical Society