By Reporter staff

Community support helped Texas

I am Molly, and I did a bake sale. I wanted to do this as soon as I saw the damage from Hurricane Harvey on TV. I would like to thank you for helping the people of Texas. I would also like to thank my Mimi, Nancy Dowd. She was the one who inspired me to do this. Thanks to you, I raised over $700 and it will help many people in Texas.

Molly Bailey