Letter to the editor: October 19, 2017

Clean-up day a success

The Essex Town Conservation and Trails Committee wishes to thank all of those who participated in the 4th Annual Indian Brook Park Clean-Up Day on Saturday, Sept. 30. Approximately 50 enthusiastic volunteers of all ages showed up to work on what turned out to be a sunny and pleasantly beautiful day.

One group of volunteers worked on the trails cleaning leaves out of the swales in advance of the winter. A second group worked on digging up and pulling up invasive buckthorns and managed to eliminate approximately 375 plants.

The success of the clean-up day depends on volunteers and we are grateful to those who took time that afternoon to help maintain and enhance this wonderful town resource. We hope you’ll join us in the spring for another clean-up day. Thank you!

Cristine Hammer

Vice-chairwoman, Essex Town Conservation and Trails Committee