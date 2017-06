By Reporter staff

Seeking former students

The Underhill Historical Society is looking for people who attended the District 5 Schoolhouse in Underhill Center before it burned in 1951. Please contact Jean Archibald at 899-5219 or jeanarchibald8@gmail.com or Judy Boardman at 899-2260 to get information about a Sept. 10 reunion at the schoolhouse.

Jean Archibald

Underhill