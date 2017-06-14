Letter to the editor: June 22

By Reporter staff

Thanks for help with Indian Brook cleanup

On April 24 of this year, the Essex Conservation Committee held its 2nd Annual Invasives Clean-Up Day at Indian Brook Park. After a week of non-stop rain, it turned out to be a beautiful sunny day at the reservoir. This event was quite successful, attracting approximately 45 volunteers who removed 125 buckthorn trees from the park.

The Essex Conservation Committee has been conducting two cleanup days every year in an effort to rid the park of invasive plants, which threaten native plants and animals. This effort relies on the participation of volunteers, so we wish to thank everyone who showed up and worked so hard that Sunday in April.

Thank you, and we hope you will participate again during our fall cleanup day. Stay tuned for details on a date.

Cristine Hammer

Essex Conservation Committee

…

Rebuttal: Mathis’ op-ed misses the mark

In his June 1 editorial, “Trump’s education budget: A paradise lost?” Mr. William Mathis argues that the Trump administration has forsaken our children by pulling back on spending in public education, illustrating his point using John Milton’s ballad of “Paradise Lost.” Prior to 2017, he paints a picture of an America that grows ever closer to paradise with every government investment in education (and the “common good”), only to be stopped by the Trump administration. But our government’s massive increase in education spending since 1965 does not suggest enlightened public officials following the common good.

It looks more like an example of classic bait-and-switch, which, as Milton portrays it, is what the serpent gave Eve in Eden in the form of a fruit. Taxpayers keep giving more money to government up front, with the promise of better educated children in the future. After five decades, the ruse is up. The test scores of American children have shown no noticeable increases from the tests scores of children decades ago. Slovakia, which is on par with the U.S. in terms of test scores, spends just $53,000 per student, while the U.S. spends $115,000 per student (fifth most out of 92 first-world countries). Spending taxpayer money on lofty goals is easy, but forcing children into one type of schooling has made achieving higher test scores impossible. A lack of money for education is not the problem: A lack of competition in education is.

As a nation, we tend to be distrustful of monopolies in the business sector. Shouldn’t we be just as distrustful, if not more so, of monopolies in the education sector? Public schools may not be right for some children, and parents know their children far better than a bureaucrat ever will. If a family is poor and private schools are not an option, charter schools stand the best chance of giving poor children a good education.

Mathis admits that public and charter schools (which began in the 1990s) are already on par in terms of test scores, but that doesn’t tell the whole story. In U.S. News’ 2017 ranking, five of the nation’s top 10 high schools were charter schools in Arizona. If charter schools can achieve these results in a state with some of the lowest school funding and teacher pay in the U.S., perhaps it’s time public schools emulate the methods of charter schools and grumble less about a lack of funding.

For too long, public school has been the only “choice” of education for many families, wasting our children’s potential. Charter schools can finally break the education monopoly, returning us to our shared values of democracy, equality and the common good.

David Flemming

Essex Jct.