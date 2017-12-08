Letter to the editor: December 7, 2017

By Reporter staff

Don’t gut what’s right

Earlier this year, Vermont took action to make our communities safer by passing the Racial Justice Reform bill, Act 54 (H.308) which outlined strategies to address systemic racial disparities within Vermont’s criminal and juvenile justice systems. Act 54 included a provision to revisit Vermont’s Fair and Impartial Policing Policy, which creates safeguards from biased policing and ensures that all receive equal treatment under the law regardless of race, ethnicity, immigration status, national origin, religion or gender. This provision was intended to strengthen FIPP through a collaborative process of stakeholders, led by the Vermont Criminal Justice Training Council.

Recently VCJTC moved forward with revisions without seeking the voice of stakeholders. That approach continued until recently when advocacy efforts from organizations such as Migrant Justice, ACLU and Justice for All pushed VCJTC to hold stakeholder meetings just over the past two months. Those meetings led to many positive steps including critical directives for training and transparency; however, the momentum has once again stalled. Stakeholders continue to have concerns that the new FIPP will be missing critical language that provides clear directives to prevent biased policing. The watering down of these directives risks broad protections for our communities. Fortunately there is still time to act. Revised FIPP language is due by December 12, leaving a small window to encourage the VCJTC to continue meaningful dialogue with community stakeholders.

Please join me in taking action now to protect the integrity of the Fair and Impartial Policing Policy. The Essex community has a solid track record of supporting FIPP values. Heart and Soul and the Essex Town plan clearly state our commitment to safety and community connections as two of our core values. Our voices can ensure that these values remain in place for our community and all of Vermont. Stakeholders are asking for FIPP language that protects victims and witnesses from deportation in order to increase public safety by creating an environment that prevents fear from coming forward; prohibits the ability to question or search someone near the border simply on the suspicion that they may have crossed undocumented; ensures that our law enforcement officers aren’t asked to play the role of immigration officials; and keeps communication between Vermont law enforcement and federal immigration to the minimum necessary for ensuring safety.

Join me in taking action. Sign the petition calling on the VCJTC to approve the version of FIPP that stakeholders and community members are calling for. You can access and share the petition at bit.ly/2iWgtsE. Discuss FIPP with others and share the important connection to our community values of safety and community connection.

Karen Dolan

Essex Jct.