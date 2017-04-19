Letter to the editor: April 20

By Reporter staff

Thankful for lockdown response

I write this letter after a harrowing several hours waiting outside of Essex High School during the recent lockdown. My daughter and many of her friends were inside. There was clearly a credible threat, and right now I am grateful for many things…

… for the teachers and staff at the high school who did a fantastic job protecting our children. There were many teachers who made sure they were between the door and their students, just in case. From everything I’ve heard from people who were inside, the lockdown was swift and secure. If a student was somehow walking the hall when the announcement came, they were quickly pulled into the nearest classroom. School staff knew exactly what to do, and if the threat had turned out to be real, I am convinced their actions would have saved many, many lives. Thank you.

… for those police officers who were the first to enter the building. Unfortunately, law enforcement has learned that officers need to go into a building immediately to save lives. No hesitation. This, of course, means putting the lives of others before your own, and entering an unknown situation under extreme stress and danger. These men and women who serve our communities are willing to pay the ultimate price to protect all of us. They are true heroes. Thank you.

… for all the other law enforcement, rescue squads, bomb squads, tactical units and firefighters who made sure the students, and the many parents, were safe. Their response was immediate and overwhelming. Within a very short time after the threat, there were scores of police officers, firefighters and other emergency personnel on the scene. As the situation concluded, they still took their time making sure both the inside, and outside of the building were secure before releasing students. Clearly these response teams are well trained and thorough. Thank you.

… for my many friends in Essex and Essex Jct. We live in a community where we cherish our own kids and watch out for each other’s. This event rattled every one of us but was also a great reminder of how powerful community and caring can be. Thank you.

… and lastly, that my daughter is upstairs doing homework, and that she is still here. Thank God.

Hugh Bradshaw

Essex Jct.