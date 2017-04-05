Leonard L. Pilus

By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

ESSEX JCT. – Leonard Louis Pilus, 95, passed away Saturday March 25, 2017 at Starr Farm Nursing Home in Burlington.

He was born March 14, 1922 in New Windsor, N.Y., son of the late Joseph and Mary (Gilnick) Pilus. He proudly served his country for three years in the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a decorated technical sergeant, serving in the 294th ASLT signal company, one of the first units to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day June 6, 1944. Then he was transferred to the Pacific where they were training to land in Japan serving in the Japan Assault Signal Company, a special unit. Len was recognized for his service by France, receiving the French Legion of Honor medal in Montpelier in November 2014, presented by the Hon. Fabien Fieschi, the Consul General of France. He was also the Grand Marshal of the Essex Memorial Day Parade in 2012 representing World War II.

He married the former Marie Ferrara on March 22, 1945 in Newburgh, N.Y. He was a member of the fraternity Sigma Lambda Epsilon of Newburgh. He was employed with E. I. DuPont De Nemours for 26 years in Newburgh before going to work with IBM in Essex Jct., where he spent the next 20 years. Len enjoyed fishing and often spoke of the day he met Ted Williams while fishing in New Brunswick, Canada. Len was a member of St. Lawrence Parish for 50 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marie (Ferrara) Pilus, of Essex Jct., by his three daughters Maryann Liebel and husband, James, of Springfield, Mass.; Lori Pilus and husband, Charles Farmer, of Francestown, N.H. and their children Christopher and Shelby; Lenelle Torrey and family and by several nieces and nephews.

He was also predeceased by his daughters Mary, Christine and an infant daughter; by his five brothers and by one sister.

A mass of Christian burial was celebrated Saturday April 1. Burial will be in spring in New Windsor, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank everyone at UVM Medical Center and especially everyone at Starr Farm for all the care, love and support they gave during his stay with them.

Memorial contributions in Leonard’s memory may be made to the VNA of Chittenden and Grand Isle Counties, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT 05446 or Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 6689, 73 Pearl Street, Essex Jct., VT 05452. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.