A bill introduced by Essex Jct. Rep. Dylan Giambatista that would protect voter checklists from being shared with federal agencies or foreign governments is heading to Gov. Phil Scott’s desk.

The bill, H.624, would prohibit government employees from releasing various forms of personal information kept on state and town checklists with agencies like President Trump’s Election Integrity Commission, which sparked widespread concern last year after it requested states to turn over voter data.

“It’s a first step to making sure that making sure that voter and personal information in Vermont is not used in a way that many of our neighbors told me was unacceptable,” Giambatista said.

After passing the House in February and advancing through the Senate with a minor amendment, the bill was back before the House on Tuesday morning, where it passed without issue. Scott will now have five days from the day it reaches his office to either stamp his approval, veto or let it become law without his signature.

The commission, which Trump disbanded via executive order in January, sought personal data including birthdates and Social Security numbers. Giambatista said some residents considered disenrolling from the checklists over fear of the commission obtaining such information.

Vt. Secretary of State Jim Condos’ office fielded similar concerns, according to his deputy secretary, Chris Winters. Winters said the office tried to talk dozens of Vermonters out of removing themselves from the lists by assuring there was no plan to release their data.

“It was really heartbreaking to hear people have to make that choice,” Winters said. “No one should have to make that choice.”

Last year, Condos called the commission a “waste of taxpayer money” and said Trump’s voter fraud claims were nothing more than a “systemic national effort of voter suppression and intimidation.”

Still, he initially said he was legally obligated to provide some of the information under Vermont’s public records law. He shifted his stance a week later, citing concerns with the commission’s authority and plans for the data, making Vermont one of 44 states to refuse the request.

Winters said Condos feared the commission planned to use the checklists to carry out an aggressive purge and “undermine the public’s confidence in elections.”

Some data on voter checklists is considered a public record, but state law requires a signed affidavit stating requesters don’t plan to use the list for commercial purposes to prevent usage by telemarketers or data miners, Winters said.

The new bill would further restrictions by denying any release to federal and foreign entities looking to either create a registry, publicly disclose the list compare it to other state or federal databases. It would also require individuals to sign an affidavit stating they will not share the lists with agencies seeking them for those purposes.

The bill’s passage would mean Vermont is poised to deny any future request for checklists from federal agencies and sets the potential for a conflict between the state and federal government.

Winters and Giambatista said they worked with the attorney general’s office to ensure the bill could withstand legal scrutiny. And Winters said while Trump’s commission is no longer active, there’s no telling what future administrations may ask of Vermont.

“This is not about Donald Trump,” Winters said. “This is about protecting voters’ private information. It doesn’t matter who’s sitting in the White House. We thought this was a federal overreach.”