Leahy travel bill passed in Senate

By Colin Flanders

Sen. Patrick Leahy’s bill aimed at expediting travel between the U.S. and Canada unanimously passed in the Senate earlier this month, a news release said.

The bill will expand current pre-clearance facilities, which accelerate customs and immigration for U.S.-bound travelers. The legislation will now go to President Barack Obama’s desk to be signed into law.

“This process has been a true bipartisan effort, at every level of government in both the United States and Canada have been fully supportive and engaged,” Leahy said in a press release.

The U.S. currently runs nine pre-clearance stations in various Canadian airports. The facilities allow travelers to pass through customs inspections prior to traveling, expediting their arrival in the United States and protecting national security, Leahy said.

An agreement signed in March 2015 between the U.S. and Canada now allows for pre-clearance to expand to marine, land and rail.

Leahy’s legislation, introduced in March, gives the U.S. the ability to prosecute American

personnel stationed in Canada for wrongdoing while shielding American citizens from prosecution by a foreign government — deemed a prerequisite for implementing the agreement with Canada.

Pre-clearance is viewed as a major domino in the fight to bring back rail service to Montreal.

The bill’s passage comes nearly a year after the Essex Jct. Village Board of Trustees approved $1.1 million of structural improvements to the village’s train station.

Most passengers traveling to the greater Burlington area disembark in Essex Jct., spurring what Village Board of Trustees President George Tyler believes could provide a healthy boost to the town and village economy.

Restoring service to Montreal carries added significance for Leahy, whose wife’s parents emigrated from Canada.

“Now, at last, we can confidently move to the next stages of getting passenger service to Montreal up and running,” Leahy said in a press release. “Many of us can’t wait to hear those first whistles blow.”