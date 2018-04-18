An Essex Jct. woman recently earned a lifetime achievement award for her work to introduce mental health workers into Vermont schools.

Betsy Cain, a Winooski native who retired from the Howard Center late last year, was recognized on April 10 by KidSafe Collaborative, a partnership comprised of over 30 agencies, organizations and individual that focuses on preventing and addressing child abuse and neglect.

Comments from Cain’s colleagues included in the award’s program commended her devotion and energy. They noted her ability to speak with “candor and honesty,” and one commenter lauded her boundless optimism and “hope that regardless of where we had been, that there was always time to do better and to be better.”

Cain called it a great honor and said the award reflected the support of her many colleagues throughout her career of working with families and children, especially those at risk of dropping out of school.

“We all know how important education is, and we all know the supports that children need to be successful in school,” Cain said. “And we know the many barriers that get in the way.”

Cain has spent the last three decades tearing down those barriers. After graduating from the University of Vermont, she held several internships including at the Michael Klein Project, a truancy research project that examined various ways to keep kids in school. One study compared external motivations — one group of students were paid to attend school — while the other group was connected with support services.

The study, which lasted for seven years, showed the latter was most successful, Cain said. That laid the foundation for her next role, director of the Howard Center’s School Services Program, which she took over in 1994.

In that position, Cain was responsible for embedding social workers in school districts. That might seem like an expected job now, but at the time, only one Chittenden County school had a single social worker in its building.

“As progressive as Vermont is, we were behind the times,” Cain said, pointing to schools in the Midwest that had already adopted a similar model.

Schools weren’t always open to the idea of bringing in an outsider to work with their children, especially considering the stigma surrounding mental health. But Cain understood how important it was to reach these kids early, so she worked tirelessly to market the program to administrators.

By 1996, she had introduced 25 school clinicians, and in one summer alone, she hired 22 workers, each requiring interviews with her agency and the placement school. After 10 years, she had placements in every Chittenden County school.

In the mid-2000s, Cain took over as the Howard Center’s assistant director, a position she held until her recent retirement. She’s now focused on spending more time with family, she said, though she admits she will likely end up volunteering in some capacity before too long.

Much has changed since Cain began in the mental health profession, for better or worse. Years of work have helped break down some of the stigma, but Cain believes the severity of mental health issues has increased in schools. And retaining social workers is a major hurdle because of low salaries and the demands of the work.

But Cain is proud of the work she accomplished and said she’s inspired to see how far Vermont has come.

“I was really in the forefront of it,” Cain said as she reflected on her career. “It’s just so exciting to see that schools have these services [now].”