Twenty-eight spellers sat in neat rows on the stage at the St. Michael’s College McCarthy Performing Arts Center last Wednesday afternoon, each hoping to s-p-e-l-l their way to victory.

Raghav Dhandi, a student at Main Street Middle School in Montpelier, took the home top prize in the Vermont Scripps Spelling Bee after correctly spelling “slavering” — letting saliva run from the mouth, according to the judges’ definition.

He’ll head to Washington, D.C. in May for the national spelling bee and face off against spellers from across the country. Scripps is expecting a record number of attendees, according to their website.

Finishing near the middle of the pack was 13-year-old Noah Sanderson, a seventh-grader at the Albert D. Lawton School in Essex Jct. He earned a spot on the stage in Colchester after beating out his classmates at a spelling bee open to the entire student body.

“I just like spelling words,” Noah said in an interview on Monday.

His mom helped him prepare for the school’s bee by quizzing him on words each day. Still, he said he got lucky — one student Noah thought was a shoo-in was dealt a particularly difficult word in an early round and eliminated.

The win at ADL also offered sweet redemption for Noah. He tried out for the school’s spelling team in fifth grade but didn’t get a spot.

With a bit more time to prepare for the state competition, Noah said the spelling study sessions took on a new form. His mom taped words up around their house, allowing him to see and practice unfamiliar words as he completed daily tasks.

“I annoyed everyone in my family, especially my brother, by saying them at random times,” Noah said.

Along the way, he found a few spelling tricks. In German words, for example, he noticed the letter “E” often comes before “I,” except in a few instances.

He said he was surprised by the low difficulty of the first word at the state bee, “bagel,” but thought the difficulty skyrocketed from there. Noah was eliminated after incorrectly spelling “taj,” a tall cone-shaped cap worn by dervishes, according to Merriam-Webster.

That word proved to be tricky even after the bee ended. Noah said he misheard the judges when they offered the correct spelling of the word at the competition and repeated the misspelling any time a friend asked what word stumped him.

Noah plans to try again next year and said he’ll watch the national spelling bee on TV this spring.

His favorite word? Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis, a lung disease caused by inhaling fine dust.

The 45-letter word also serves as his email password. He’s allowing The Reporter to print that information, noting no one knows which of his email accounts the login is associated with.