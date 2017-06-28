Keurig layoffs affect 40 Vt. employees

By Tom Marble

On June 14, Keurig Green Mountain announced it will lay off 130 employees, according to corporate communications manager Katie Gilroy.

Approximately 40 positions in Essex, South Burlington and Waterbury, primarily salaried and administrative employees, will be affected, Vermont Department of Labor commissioner Lindsay Kurrle said.

Under the WARN Act, employers are required to notify employees 60 days in advance if they are going to lay off 50 or more people, Kurrle said. Although it wasn’t required to, Keurig notified the Department of Labor of the layoffs June 14, Kurrle said.

The decision comes as part of the company’s effort to balance “operational needs across the organization,” a statement from Gilroy read.

“Vermont has been, and continues to be, a critical foundation for this company, providing a strong culture and a talented and hardworking employee base,” Gilroy wrote.

The Department of Labor is scheduled to conduct a webinar for Keurig Green Mountain employees on June 27 to inform them on what to expect for state assistance and unemployment benefits.

The state conducts “rapid response sessions” to assist businesses when they learn of impending layoffs, helping employees coordinate services such as résumé help and skills training, Kurrle said.

Two sessions – one in the Burlington resource center from 9 to 10:30 a.m., and one in Barre from 2 to 3:30 p.m. – will be held on June 29.