Kelsey Nicole Scribner passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 8, 2017, at the age of 20 years old. Kelsey was born on June 6, 1997 in Texas, to a young couple that loved her enough to give her to a good home with a family that would raise her surrounded by love, faith and happiness. Mark, Dawn and Shaylea Scribner were lucky enough to be that family, and they brought her home to Essex when she was 5 days old. Kelsey immediately brought a light to her parents’ and sister’s home, and their family unit was complete.

Kelsey grew up in Essex, in a neighborhood with an abundance of kids playing kickball, riding bikes and swimming. She was also surrounded by family in and outside of Vermont, and was always excited to spend time with her cousins. Kelsey was very athletic, participating in track and field and ice hockey — a sport she played for several years that also gave her a special bond with her dad, Mark. Kelsey was adventurous, loved to try new things (especially spicy food!) and had a keen eye for fashion. She shared her passion for fashion with her mom, Dawn, as they shopped for shoes or an abundance of purses together. She also had an infectious laugh, and could often be found giggling with her sister, Shaylea, over funny jokes, videos and pictures or dancing in the backseat of the car.

There were two things Kelsey loved deeply — animals and the beach. Her closest friend in the world was her beloved Maltese dog, Max, who was her companion for 13 years. She was also lucky enough to love another family dog for the past two and half years. Kenzie, the Golden Doodle, brought her great comfort in the last days of her life. Fish, a rabbit and other types of animals also seemed to make their way in and out of Kelsey’s life, and she always cared for each and every one of them the best she could. When she wasn’t around animals, it was rare to see Kelsey’s smile shine as bright as when she was at the beach. Many years were spent going on family vacations to Cape Cod, Nantucket and the Outer Banks. Kelsey anxiously awaited going to the ocean to bask in the sunlight, build giant holes in the sand and swim in the water, even though it was freezing!

Kelsey faced many struggles in her short life, and some people only got to know her during those years. However, that was not her true heart and soul. Kelsey had an amazingly kind heart and she helped others even when she was unable to help herself. She was deeply compassionate, naturally beautiful and a gifted artist. She loved her family, her animals and her friends in the best way she could. Even during the dark times, Kelsey was still a light that shined through to countless people in her life.

Kelsey is survived by her parents, Mark and Dawn Scribner; her sister, Shaylea Scribner; her grandmothers Patricia Scribner and Dana Warner; many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is also survived by Melinda and Charles Davis. She was predeceased by her grandfathers Howard Scribner Jr. and Winston Warner; and her uncle, Muzzi Mirza.

We love you Kelsey, and know that your beautiful spirit is finally at peace in Heaven with your Father God. While we struggle with losing you, we know that you are happy and free, spending endless days at the beach with your little pup. Rest in peace, sweet girl.

Calling hours will be held Friday, June 23, 2017, from 5 – 8 p.m. at A.W. Rich Funeral Home at 57 Main St. in Essex Jct. A funeral service, followed by a reception, will be held Saturday, June 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Essex Alliance Church at 37 Old Stage Rd. in Essex. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Kelsey’s honor to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, or the Howard Center. You may also post condolences and sign the guest book by visiting www.awrfh.com.