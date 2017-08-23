By Contributing writer

ESSEX – Kathleen Marie Abell Bonfigli, 56, of Essex passed away suddenly at her home on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017.

She was born Dec. 22, 1960 in Burlington, daughter of Shirley (Aldrich) Abell and the late James Abell. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Gabriela Bonfigli, and husband, Charles Hutchinson; by her mother, Shirley Abell, and by her mother and father-in-law, Nelly and George Bonfigli.

Kathy was filled with tenacity, spunk and life. Simply being around her was energizing. You couldn’t be around Kathy without a smile on your face and a laugh coming from your belly. It was so easy to enjoy those memories with fun music, storytelling, jokes, dancing, admiration and fun. She had the most encouraging, upbeat and motivating words and was a true role model to everyone that was lucky enough to know her. We can all take satisfaction in knowing Kathy had one of the best summers of her life this year. It was the first time in many years that she didn’t take a class, and she was available for so many friends and family. Kathy was great at keeping in touch and wanted to celebrate life in so many ways.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Kathy Bonfigli Playground and Active Play Fund. This fund will support kids in all manners of play including Bike to School Day and learning how to play tennis in PE. Checks can be made out to Colchester School District, Attn: Kathy Bonfigli Playground Fund and can be mailed to George Trieb, Business Manager, Colchester School District, P.O Box 27, Colchester, VT, 05446.

Kathy’s services were held on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017 at Holy Family Church in Essex Jct. The family invites you to share your memories by visiting www.awrfh.com.