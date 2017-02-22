Just keeping swimming

By Colin Flanders

For the second time in their lives, Annie Cooper is teaching Keenan Weischedel how to swim.

Their first encounter seems to have paid off; Weischedel went on to swim competitively for the Town of Essex Swim Team for 13 years before working with Cooper to become one of Maple Street Pool’s top instructors.

He specialized in helping some of the more challenging swimmers, Cooper said, those requiring a bit more attention than most.

It’s fitting, really, as Weischedel was a bit of a “challenge” himself — a busy 5-year-old full of his own ideas, leading to their share of arguments.

Weischedel, now 22, is a bit more candid.

“I was a pain in her ass,” he said, sparking laughter from his mother and Cooper at the Essex Spa and Resort last week.

Weischedel blossomed before Cooper’s eyes, however, recognizing he needed to push himself to help those around him.

“Every time there’s a curveball, he catches it and moves forward,” Cooper said.

That resolve was pushed to its brink after an outing at Mad River Valley last November, two days before Thanksgiving. Ejecting from both skis after a bad landing, Weischedel landed on his head.

The crash left him paralyzed from the chest down.

At first, he was fine. He remembers joking with friends during the two hours before he was transported off the mountain.

“I knew I couldn’t feel anything. I just didn’t think it was permanent,” he said.

Reality set in on the helicopter ride to Dartmouth Medical Center. He asked the paramedics if he’d ever walk again. They pushed it aside.

“I started to go into shock,” he said. “That was the part where I start to not remember what happened. I got to the hospital; it was really blurry. My pulse was super low.”

He’d wake up in the ICU with a tube in his throat, his blood pressure so low he nearly passed out after sitting up in bed the first time.

Weischedel soon learned he broke his neck and shattered his C7 vertebrae. He’s considered an incomplete quadriplegic, as some feeling remains in his arms.

“My hands feel weird,” he said. “Below my chest feels a lot different … when I press it, it’s not like it used to be.

“Some stuff could come back, some stuff might not,” he added.



Independence

A week later, Weischedel was transported to a rehab hospital, where he’d spend the next two months.

Though taxing, the three hours of physical and occupational therapy sessions every weekday were some his most enjoyable moments.

“You’ve just got to figure out what to do with your body,” he said, like how to transfer from wheelchair to bed, or how to maintain balance.

Now he can now feed and clothe himself, and although he uses a motorized wheelchair, he aims to get a manual one — all efforts to gain back his independence.

That road is paved by a strong support system, led by his mother, Betsy.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “But we have to look forward. We can’t look back.”

“We’ve done a damn good job,” Weischedel responded. “How close we’ve gotten, it’s just like there’s nothing between us now.”

Visitors stopped by every day he was in the hospital, often watching as he worked through his therapy regimens. The hospital only allowed two visitors at a time, so family and friends gathered in the waiting room with pizza and drinks.

One of those visitors was Cooper, who drove down to Dartmouth four days after Weischedel’s accident. Despite the upbeat scene, she couldn’t help but feel the gravity of the situation.

“Annie, could you just stop crying?” he’d say.

Months later, as they prepared for their first swimming session, he’d surprise her once again.

“How was everything?” she’d ask.

“Mostly fun,” he said.

“Are you kidding me?”

Last week, Weischedel lowered in the pool with the help of a mechanical chair. Cooper stood below, attaching a yellow foam buoy to his legs and a life preserver over his neck brace.

It was only Weischedel’s fifth time back in the water. Videos of previous sessions boast thousands of views and dozens of comments on Cooper’s Facebook page. Cooper, who runs a private swimming lesson business, said she’s refused to accept any payment for her services.

“It’s life-altering for me, in a healthy way, to be with someone who’s this excited to do things,” she said. “The value of what I’m getting from Keenan is too extraordinary to put dollars to.”

The duo starts slow: Weischedel gingerly swam breaststroke down the pool, turning with Cooper’s help before returning to the chair for a breather.

The longer Weischedel was in the water, the more comfortable he appears.

Eventually, the blue preserver was set aside so he can dip headfirst in search of four pool rings. Cooper’s voice echoed through the cavernous pool house as she instructed her submerged student.

“Hips! Hips! Hips!” she yelled. “Rock and roll with that rotation!” she said later.

The average observer may not recognize the language. Sometimes there are barely any words at all, years of experience allowing for tacit guidance.

Weischedel then tried his hand at freestyle, finding his rhythm after a few seconds. He propelled down the 50-meter pool, his shoulders making up for the momentum lost by his inability to kick.

Cooper followed closely behind, ready to help at a moment’s notice; after all, she’s learned a thing or two about Weischedel.

“There’s times when he’s in the pool and he’s got the goggles on and he’ll get a gleam in his eye,” Cooper said. “Sometimes he tells us what he’s going to do next, and sometimes he does not.”

A few months ago, each stroke would have seemed more improbable than the next. Yet Weischedel found his groove, swimming the pool’s length like he’d done so many times before.

“Are you kidding me right now?” Cooper yelled, bouncing along the pool floor like a giddy child. Moments later, she broke into tears, a testament to Weischedel’s courage, his journey and all that’s in between. She danced around her resting student, his wet hair dripping as he sucked in air.

Less than three months after a life changing injury, some might expect a 50-meter freestyle to be enough work for one day.

But Weischedel is eying bigger goals.

Later that day, he planned to meet with Kelly Brush, a former college alpine skier who suffered a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed from the chest down. He’s working on setting up a personal gym, and, with summer quickly approaching, he hopes to find a way back on a mountain bike.

Weischedel also started a team to fundraise for the High Fives Foundation, which provides adaptive sports equipment to people just like him. The foundation teamed up with The Essex to provide him a membership at the spa and resort.

His team, “Keener’s Hawtdawgers,” is participating in the FAT Ski-A-Thon at Sugarbush on March 5. They’ve raised over $2,000 so far.

And though Weischedel won’t be able to ski in the event, he plans to one day return to the slopes.

“I’ll get back to it,” he said before adding a positive spin. “I’ll be shorter, too, so I don’t need as much snow to have a good day.”