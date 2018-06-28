SUMMER, SUMMER, SUMMER is here! June incredibly is already nearing an end, with July showing up this weekend and the Fourth here next week. Fireworks, B-B-Q’s, beaches, pools, picnics and a whole lot of fun mark the day, evening and night. Enjoy responsibly please. If you are not watching any World Cup games, then you are missing some extremely exciting soccer action.

Ten Hornets competed in the 43rd Jerry Jasinski Vermont State Decathlon Championships at UVM last week. The five girls finished in third place as a team and in this order: Hannah Neddo, 5th, 4221pts; Lizzie Martell, 11th, 3898; Erin Noel, 25th, 3208; Gabby Schmida, 40th, 2842; Natalie Preston, 52nd, 2071. There were 58 women competing with two college/unattached athletes attending. Jackson Baker led the five-man team and placed 7th with 4928pts; Henry Farrington, 21st, 4307; Wyatt Lamell, 27th, 4076; Nick Rancourt, 67th, 2767; Michael Baker also competed. Martell won the 400m, Jackson Baker won the 100m, Farrington won the 1500m and Neddo won the high jump. Overall, 78 boys competed with six college/unattached athletes attending. For the women, St. Johnsbury’s Lia Rotti was first with teammate Hannah Westcott second; Connor Lambert from South Royalton and Mount Mansfield Union’s Tyler Muttilainen went 1-2 in the boys’ competition as MMU won the team title again.

The Cougars’ Zane Russom and U-32 Molly McCreedy, both throwers, earned the Vt. Gatorade Athlete of the Year awards.

Congrats to the Vt. squads in baseball and field hockey. The boys swept a DH’er Saturday crushing N.H. 8-1 and 10-3. The Green Mountain gals dropped their Granite State counterparts in FH 4-1 with Essex’ Jenna Puleo scoring a goal in the win.

Essex BLAX all-stars were announced last week. Heading the list was Dean Corkum, who earned Coach of the Year Honors. Such a well-deserved recognition. Second team: MF Jordan Hines and Faceoff Willem Barwin. South Burlinton’s Ryan Hockenbury was the league’s best GK. Well done.

Hornet all-star softball players include: 1B Kaitlyn Butkus; 3B Molly Bruyns; SS Emily Harvey; OF Sarah Knickerbocker, Makenna Thorne. Second Team: P Caitlin Toth; C Jamie Morin; OF Maddie Catella; HM P Logan Pollard; 2B Regan Day. Looks like all the starters received their due. Congrats!

Women’s Soccer League Standings

Vt. Energy Legs 3-1-0 Shenanigans 3-1-0 Huff N’ Puff 2-0-1 802 Cross Fit 2-0-2 2 Sisters 1-1-1 ESDI 1-0-2 Tha Warriors 0-0-2 NE Kingdom Warriors 0-0-3

The Links hosted an St. Michael’s College Scramble Tourney last Friday. Many notables from past and present Purple Knights’ lore (and friends) who played 18 holes included Jerry Flannigan, Zaf Bludevich, Fathers Marcel Rainville and Lino Oropeza, Dave Antonioli, Matt and Mike Clow, Len Whitehouse, Joann Trottier and Beth Dietrich among others. Might have to play next summer. GM Brent Clace put on a fine tournament.

Happy Birthday Linda McNulty, Nicole Nason, Nancy “Lopez” Johnson, Jake “the Snake” Orr, Jaime Young and Rochester niece Jenna Gonillo Davis, who is a fine acute care nurse practitioner specializing in neurology.

Congrats to former Hornet Jessika Folden on her recent engagement!