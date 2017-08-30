By Reporter staff

ESSEX – Joe Tremblay, 87, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 25, 2017 at the UVM Medical Center with his family by his side. He was born Dec. 5, 1929 in Highgate Center, son of Marie-Reine (Poulin) and J. Amedee Tremblay. He was a retired teacher who taught in Westford, Richford, South Burlington and continued his career at Essex Jct. High School from 1959 to 1984 as a foreign language teacher, and for many years as a foreign language department head. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

Joe leaves his wife of 61 years, Madeleine, and his three children Joanne and husband, David; Donald and his girlfriend, Annie; and Lisa and her husband, Grant. He also leaves his five grandchildren Lauren, Ryan, Michael, Jordan and Joscelin and his two great-grandchildren Cameron and Juliet. He is also survived by his sisters Isabelle Junod and Evangeline LaRocque. Joe was predeceased by his brother, Antonio (Tony), and his sister Norma (LeBlanc). He is also survived by Tony’s wife, Charlotte, and his sisters- and brothers-in-law Denis and Danielle Barsalou, Nicole and Denis Gaudreau and Marie Paule and Armand Cournoyer and by many nieces and nephews.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Sept. 9, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Pius X in Essex. A reception to celebrate his life will follow at the church. There will be no visiting hours.

Inurnment will be held following the reception at the family’s lot in Highgate Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joe’s name to the Committee on Temporary Shelter, P.O. Box 1616, Burlington, VT 05402 or to the Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf, 228 N. Winooski Avenue, Burlington, VT 05401.