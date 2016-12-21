Join us in planning Essex’s future

By Dana Hanley

Over the next year, the Essex Planning Commission and Community Development Department will be undertaking a project to update the Town Center Master Plan, created more than 25 years ago. An updated master plan will guide future development in the town center area and influence how Essex looks and grows in coming years.

Public input will be a crucial piece of the Town Center Master Plan, and our office is seeking one or two residents to serve on the steering committee for the project. The steering committee will act as a sounding board during the development of the plan and will deal with a wide range of topics or issues that come up during the TCMP process. The committee is likely to also include representatives from the planning commission, conservation commission, public works and other stakeholders.

The steering committee will meet approximately eight times in the coming year. If you’re interested in joining the committee, please send an email or letter of interest to community development director Dana Hanley at dhanley@essex.org or town planner Greg Duggan at gduggan@essex.org or 81 Main St., Essex, VT 05452. Letters must be received by Monday, Dec. 26.

Residents will also be invited to provide input at workshops and focus groups.

For more information, please contact me at 878-1343 or dhanley@essex.org.

Dana Hanley

Town of Essex