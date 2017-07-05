John Kunkel, D.V.M.

By Contributing writer

Dr. John Kunkel died Nov. 21, 2016 at 76 years old in Arizona after a valiant battle with Alzheimer’s. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 41 years, Donna; by their six children and by 10 grandchildren. John is also survived by many loving and supportive friends.

In 1977, John joined the faculty at the University of Vermont in the Animal Health Lab. He also was extension professor in animal science and taught animal health courses. John was appreciated for his initiative and enthusiasm for developing, researching and imparting his knowledge and expertise to students, farmers and veterinarians, as well as his associates. He was the first vet in Vermont to do embryo transfer in cows beginning with his own cow, Molly, and then with UVM’s herd.

After retirement he assisted students and colleagues at Massey University in New Zealand for four years during our Vermont winters.

He loved our land in Vermont, especially the high meadow and the woods. John and Donna conserved their wooded land in Essex with the Vermont Land Trust, which is conserved for others, enjoyment forever. The land hosts wildlife of bears, coyotes, deer, moose and other species.

A walk in the woods with John quickly became an expert lesson in botany and bird species. His infectious laugh made people smile. He constructed massive and extensive rock walls around our house, and he willingly tackled any difficult project as long as he could use one of his tractors. He shared his many dahlias and cannas with all, including at weekend masses.

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Thomas Church in Underhill Center on Saturday, July 15 at 11 a.m. Reception will follow after the mass. Memorial donations may be made to St. Thomas Church Renovation Fund or to the Alzheimer’s Association.