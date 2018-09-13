Hot and thick weather early last week, practices and games were postponed and cancelled, and then a break in the weather last weekend. First home football game is in the books. Another successful Brady Tourney. Cross country rolling along. The first full week of school this week. NFL kicked of its season as did college football. We also had an Essex High School icon retired last week as well.

The Essex girls’ cross country team won the Burlington High School Invitational on Saturday by totaling 58 pts. Natalie Preston finished 8th with Lizzie Martell 11th, and Hannah Brisson 13th as the first Hornets across the finish line. The JVs also won scoring 38 pts. Mollyanne Fay ran 2nd, Ary Wilson 3rd and Alessandra Michaelidas 6th to lead the team. The varsity boys rested their top eight runners, and the next guys up raced well. The top seven JV runners then ran in the varsity race and impressively placed fourth. Walker Stapleton was the first across in 22nd, Kurt Dirmaier 26th, Atticus Phinney-Anderson 34th, newcomer Nathan Wu 36th and Ethan Boutin 44th followed. Val Laverty was 47th and Jaron Cummings 53rd rounded out the top seven. The JV’s were second in their race with Lucius Karki 9th. This squad is deep and talented.

The Essex Middle School boys were middle school boys champions with 60 pts as Griffin Larson ran 3rd. Scarlet Stimson was 7th with the girls placing sixth. No ADL teams competed.

The boys’ golf team started 5-0 winning their first two matches. Brennan Moreau was medalist in the first match. They will have two more this week. The girls opened in Enosburg and play twice this week at Vt. National and Ralph Myhre in Middlebury. I hit the Links with Alex Simard last Wednesday for nine holes – the boy can drive a ton!

The football team, 0-2, fell to St. Johnsbury 41-21 in its home opener last Friday night. The Hornets showed flashes of brilliance as they led 14-13 during the second quarter. They host CVU Friday. The JV’s were tied 6-6 vs Colchester High School at the half, but they ended up losing their opener 36-6. Their lone score was quarterback Ben Serrantonio’s touchdown toss to Sam Bowen. The frosh team hosts MIDD in their frist game this week.

The varsity girls’ soccer team is 1-0-1 and host Burr & Burton before they travel down Rte. 7 to Rutland on Saturday. Same schedule for the JV girls. The JV-B team hosts CVU on Monday.

The varsity boys’ soccer team went 2-0 last week upping their record to 3-0. Identical 3-1 wins in the Brady Tourney over Rutland and Rice. Spencer Towle scored once in the win over Raiders. Peter Osiecki and Adam Lyon buried penalty kicks. Gordon Schmalz made six saves. On Saturday Spencer Towle, Stefan Digangi, and speedster Ryan Guerino all scored in the win. They play in Hinesburg on Friday. The JVs clubbed Rutland 7-0 in their fall opener. No score for the Rice game. The JV-B squad opened Tuesday at Winooski, they host MMU Thursday and CVU Monday 4:30 p.m. at the Essex Tree Farm.

The field hockey team won back-to-back 2-1 games last week. The first was in OT over South Burlington. Cory Weimer scored the game winner four minutes into the extra session. Maddie Reed scored and added an assist, Ellie Reed had an assist, goalkeepr Kaylan Ferreira stopped 11 shots. The JV girls tied SB 0-0 the beat B&B 2-0. Rachel Chan scored off an assist from Addie Deming. Then Deming score with the assist to Tilly Krishna. The JVB girls fell 3-1 to CVU and are 0-2. Madison McCuin scored their lone goal.

The boys’ volleyball team is 1-0 after a 3-1 win over SB. No Enosburg score reported. They play Vermont Commons and CVU this week. The varsity girls shutout Lyndon Institute 3-0 25-13, 25-18, 25-7 and are 1-0. Jazmin Munson led the Hornets with 11 kills and six blocks. This week’s opponents will be Mid-Vt. Christian.

Dez Bryant needs to zip it. Cam Newton is a baby. NYG look awful except for their rookie running back. Tom Brady seems to be getting younger.

Happy Birthday Nancy Chalmers, former MSP and SHP LG Alyssa Cioffi Jacobs, N.H. friend Janet Luica, SHP WSI Beverly Briley, former two-time shot put state champ and current Oregon high school track and field coach Bruce Flaker, ex-University of New Haven track and field coach Jim Barber, Essex educator Brook Taft Robbins, Jen Murk, Carmen Tall and Victoria Black.

Retirement congratulations to Nancy Chalmers who is loving life at the lake after more than 30 years of service to the Essex and EHS school systems. Nancy started in the Town working with a young lady 1-on-1 as a para educator for more than four years. She had other students for multiple school years then took over for Jean Bosworth as the go-to gal in special education. She outlasted a few department chairs and central office bosses. Now she can devote more time to her main focus in life: matriarch of the Chalmers’ family. She is like family, I love her dearly and want to publicly thank her for her years in education. Enjoy!