By CONTRIBUTING WRITER

Jennifer Lynne Morey, 40, passed with grace and peace in the loving presence of her family on April 8, 2017, with snow gently falling outside her home in Waterbury.

Those who knew Jenn will remember her wit, intelligence and warmth; her strong will and perseverance in all parts of her life; her spirituality, drawn from Buddhist philosophy and the amazing meals she prepared for her friends and family. She loved nature, a hike in the woods, a warm fire on a snowy day and good books. She touched many lives through her calling as a yoga instructor and cardiac nurse.

Jenn always took the road less traveled, seeking beauty and purpose throughout her life. After graduating from Essex Jct. High School in 1994, she earned a degree in microeconomics from University of Vermont and then moved cross-country to Seattle. She eventually left her position as an account manager in a small ad agency to become a licensed massage therapist and yoga instructor.

She returned for a time to Vermont and, after witnessing the birth of her nephew, was inspired to integrate her love for bodywork into a career in nursing. She earned a second degree (a B.S. in nursing) from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where she lived for several years, touching the lives of her patients in the cardiovascular recovery room at Washington Hospital Center. She loved to travel, venturing to Thailand, South Africa, India and Nepal, and found great peace on the beaches of St. John, Florida and the Bahamas.

After her diagnosis with metastatic colon cancer, she stayed hopeful through over three years of chemotherapy, radiation and surgery before choosing quality of life over quantity and seeking healing in the Eastern traditions she had embraced through much of her life. She traveled to Malaysia in her final months to study the ancient art of Qijong, a natural path to healing. It was an experience that both challenged and inspired her. She lost her battle to cancer but fought to the end with grace, dignity and a grit that few can match.

Jenn was born in Littleton, N.H., to Douglas Morey and JoAnn (Marcotte) Field. Her memory will be carried on by her mother; her father and his partner, Marie Paradis; her sister, Elizabeth (Morey) Campbell, and brother, Nathan Morey; her step-siblings, Jennifer Field, Leslie Mulligan, Damon Field and Jennifer Paradis; the nephews and nieces she adored, Xavier, Bishop, Hunter, Rylee, Claire, and Padme; and her beloved pup and companion, Sita, who she rescued. She is greeted in the afterlife by her stepfather and Scrabble rival, Lonnie Field, her grandparents and other friends and family who have gone before her.

A celebration of life will be held at Zenbarn in Waterbury Center from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017. Friends and family should kindly RSVP to jenn.shines.on@gmail.com and are welcome to send a favorite photo of or with Jenn.

For those who wish to make a donation, memorial gifts can be made to a Go Fund Me account established by the family (https://www.gofundme.com/jenn-shines-on). All contributions will be used toward yoga teacher training scholarships in Jenn’s memory. Assisting the family is the Perkins-Parker Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Waterbury. To send online condolences please visit www.perkinsparker.com or the funeral home Facebook page.