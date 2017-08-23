By Contributing writer

ESSEX JCT. – Jennifer Ellen Hogan, 42, of Essex Jct., passed away unexpectedly in her home on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2017.

Jennifer was born March 9, 1975 in Staten Island, N.Y. and is the beloved daughter of the late John and Zenaida Hogan. In 1986, they relocated to Vermont. Jennifer graduated from Essex High School and received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Vermont.

Jennifer loved her friends, all animals, especially her cat, Gracie, and the Boston Red Sox.

Jennifer is survived by her mother, Zenaida “Cindy,” of Essex Jct.; her fiancé, Al McClain, of Fair Haven; her brother, Abe, and wife, Joyce, of Blairsville, Ga.; her sister, Liz, and husband, Matt, of Greenwich, Conn.; her godson, Jackson, of New Jersey; many caring family members and some of the best friends a girl can have.

Jennifer is predeceased by her father and best friend, John Edward Hogan. Per Jennifer’s wishes, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.