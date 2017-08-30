By Reporter staff

ESSEX JCT. – Jeffrey G. Nadeau of Essex Jct. passed away on Aug. 24, 2017 after several years of declining health. Jeff was born Dec. 17, 1959 in New Britain, Conn., the son of June (Dyer) and Gerald Nadeau.

Jeff attended the Essex school system, completing high school in 1980. He held several jobs in the restaurant business and excelled as an interior house painter. Jeff was the kind of person who could strike up a conversation with anyone and enjoyed fishing and NASCAR. He could often be seen riding his bicycle around Essex Jct.

Jeff leaves his son, Jeffrey; his parents June and Gerald; his brother, Jay, and his wife, Kathy; his nieces Jenna Gaidusek and Paige Amido and great-nieces Emery and Ellie. He also leaves special friends Greg, Ray, Dave and Torren who were there for him in his final days.

There will be no visiting hours. Services will be private and at the convenience of his family.