ESSEX JCT. – Jean F. Baron, 86, of Essex Jct. died Thursday, March 2, 2017 at Viera Hospital in Melbourne, Fla.

She was born in Dover, N.H. on April 4, 1930 the daughter of the late Henry and Mary (Kelley) Carbonneau. Jean graduated from Dover High School in 1948. On Aug. 28, 1948 she married George Baron. They were married for 65 years and had nine children.

Jean was always known for her quick wit and down to earth style. Blessed with boundless energy, unconditional love and infinite patience (well, not quite infinite!), she managed to raise nine children with no driver’s license. She consistently modeled a generous and open spirit as she welcomed each new member to our family, whether by birth, marriage or friendship. She made every one of us feel special. Jean always enjoyed an evening of bridge-playing, and she was an excellent seamstress. For several years she could be found behind the deli counter at a Williston store making sandwiches for the lunch time crowd.

Jean is survived by her children and families Carol (George) Chesebro, Kathy (Pete) Madsen, Dana (Karen) Baron, Keith (Laurie) Baron, Diane (Bob) Dayvie, Mary (Randy) Knight, Christine (Mark) Lundie and Sue (Rich) Elliott as well as by her lifelong friend, Kathy Goodwin. She also leaves 20 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren that she adored. She was predeceased by her husband, George, and son Bruce.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. at Ready Funeral & Cremation Service Mountain View Chapel, 68 Pinecrest Dr., Essex Jct. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Monday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, Essex Jct. with burial to follow in Resurrection Park Cemetery, South Burlington. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jean’s memory may be made to the VNA Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Hwy. Colchester, VT 05446 or to the Burlington Emergency Food Shelf, 228 No. Winooski Ave. Burlington, VT 05401. To send online condolences to her family please visit www.readyfuneral.com.