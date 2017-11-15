Indian Brook land donation on track after Act 250 approval

By Colin Flanders

It’s official: After nearly three years, the Unsworth family has received an Act 250 permit for its planned 10-lot subdivision, meaning the town of Essex will soon be the new steward of 160 acres near Indian Brook Park.

“It was a very long and arduous process, but we are happy to have made it to the finish line,” said James Unsworth, acting as an agent for his family.

He’s now working with the town to finalize details of the land conveyance, which his family offered after its initial Act 250 denial in 2016. They hoped it would allay the commission’s concerns over the subdivision’s impact to prime ag soils.

Under Act 250, developers must avoid impacting prime ag soils as much as possible. Instead of conserving the land, however, developers can pay a mitigation fee, which the Vt. Agency of Agriculture can use to purchase other land off-site.

The commission initially asserted the subdivision will reduce the “agricultural potential” of about seven acres that should instead be conserved, while the Unsworths argued they should be allowed to pay the mitigation fee because the impacted soils were small and fragmented by surrounding wetlands.

Unsworth said after some back and forth with the state, Act 250 eventually agreed a mitigation fee was warranted. In its final decision, the commission said the Unsworths must pay about $34,000 in mitigation fees.

Deputy town manager Greg Duggan noted it’s too early to tell when the land transfer will be finalized but said the town currently plans to use the land as an expansion of Indian Brook Park, with the potential for some trails in the area.

“We think it’s going to be tremendous value to the community,” Unsworth said of the donation.

Act 250’s decision comes eight months after Unsworth asked for the town’s support after the commission first denied the family’s revised application and marks the second time this year the town found itself in the middle of the environmental process.

In August, town officials wrote a letter aimed addressing their stance on whether the Saxon Hill Industrial Park met statutory standards. Failure to maintain the recognition could have stymied growth in the area, they said, because mitigation fees would be doubled. In September, the commission ruled the industrial park indeed met the standards.

In its decision, the Act 250 commission approved six of the Unsworths’ 10 lots for construction of single-family residences. Unsworth said they aimed to put the lots on the market by this winter with the hope of starting construction in the spring.

Unsworth added he’s happy to see the state plans to revisit Act 250, referring to a bill signed into law this May that charges a study group to review the act’s development rules.

The bill asks that group to gauge Act 250’s success and whether its criteria reflects current science while adequately addressing climate change and other environmental issues that have emerged since 1970.