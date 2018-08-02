Recipe for cucumber gazpacho
Cucumbers are more than just a traditional summer snack. They are one of the most nutritious and hydrating vegetables that can be added to your everyday diet, and they are abundant in Vermont during the summer months. For a cool, refreshing take on summer soup, try this easy, delicious recipe for cucumber tomatillo gazpacho.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. cucumbers, halved, seeds removed
- 1 lb. tomatillos, husks removed, rinsed
- 1/2 medium onion
- 1/2 poblano chili, seeds removed
- 1 garlic clove
- 1/4 cup rice vinegar
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro
- 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
Instructions:
- In a food processor or blender, blend cucumbers, tomatillos, onion, chile, garlic, oil, vinegar, parsley and chopped cilantro until very smooth.
- Season with salt and pepper if desired.
- Transfer to an airtight container, cover, and chill for at least 2 hours in the refrigerator.
- Serve cold, topped with additional chopped cilantro leaves or other herbs as a garnish.