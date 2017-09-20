By Reporter staff

ESSEX – After a long, brave battle with cancer, Hubert Johannes Severin passed away at home on Sept. 11, 2017 at age 88. He was born in Wenholthausen, Germany, a first-born twin, on Sept. 26, 1928 to Elisabeth (Stommel) and Hubert Anton Severin. He grew up and was educated in Germany, a teenager during WWII. He worked on many horse farms in Germany and South Wales before emigrating to the U.S. in 1956. He worked and studied in California for eight years, then settled in Stamford, Conn., a mechanical engineer with CBS Laboratories.

Hubert designed machines for many Connecticut companies, including the eight-track cartridge loader for Columbia Records in Milford. He became a naturalized U.S. citizen in May 1971. Because of his love of farming, he moved with his family to Chester, Vt. in 1979 where they raised goats, chickens, a cow or two and assorted other animals. He did this while working as a project engineer at Bryant Grinder Corp. in Springfield. Hubert designed and built a new house in Chester as well as a commercial building for his wife’s Elm St. Flower Shop. They ran the Quail Hollow Inn in Chester, as well as many other projects. Hubert’s love was his beautiful model railroad, running four engines at once. In later years, before his illness, he and Betty Ann spent many winter months in Carrabelle, Fla., a small fishing village, with visits from Vermont New Hampshire and Germany family.

Hubert is survived by his wife of 47 years, best friend and caregiver, Elizabeth (Blundell), Betty Ann; and daughter, Kathryn Reininger-Severin, and son-in-law Jerome, Mendicino; their children Devon, Siobhan and Marie Mendicino; and Kate’s stepchildren Jeremy and Micaela Mendicino; daughter Ingrid Desrosiers and her children Emily and Cole; son, Hubert John (Bert) Severin, and daughter-in-law, Ryane Severin, and their children Eliza and Clementine Severin.

He is also survived by his older sister, Kathe Dahlke (Dieter); his twin brother, Herbert (Mechtild); brother Gerhard; sisters Edeltraud Falkenstein (Roderich), Inge Severin, Liesel Hille (Alfons), and many nieces and nephews in Canada and Germany. He was predeceased by his parents, a brother Wolfgang, sisters Ria Altenhein (Willi) and Anita Suttrop (Martin).

A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Saturday, Oct. 7, 11 a.m. at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd., Essex. A reception will follow the mass at 140 Browns River Rd. in Essex.

Donations in Hubert’s memory may be made to VNA of Chittenden County, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester, VT; to EWTN, 5817 Old Leeds Rd., Irondale, AL 35210, all helping the homebound or to the American Cancer Society. The family invites you to share your memories and condolences by visiting www.awrfh.com.