Hub for Women launches new space

By Tom Marble

The Essex Hub For Women & Business held an open house last Friday to showcase its newly established workspace and spark interest in ongoing projects.

The launch party, which was held at the group’s Excelerate Essex location on Pearl Street, was an all-day event starting at 8 a.m. with a coffee and donuts and ending later in the evening with wine, cheese and an art showing.

“Our goal is to identify, acknowledge, celebrate and support women owned in greater Essex area,” said Kristin Humbargar, Essex Hub instigator and connector.

Throughout the day, attendees were invited to tour the three-floor venue, beginning with the living room and gallery area on the first floor where Vermont-based artist Mary Hill’s paintings were hung for the open house.

On the second floor, the Hub offers private and shared office space, as well as a full bathroom for members who want to clean up after a bike ride to work in warmer months, Humbargar said.

A wellness center and design area on the third floor, which was completely renovated in January, is dedicated to concentration and recuperation.

“The third floor is really about how we take care of ourselves,” Humbargar said. “It was a big upgrade.”

Kathy Smith, a certified Eden Energy Practitioner and member of the Hub who runs her business Green Ray Wellness out of the space, primarily works on the third floor.

Because her practice entails “energy body work” that requires a relaxed environment, Smith said the full-size massage table supplied by the Hub is a helpful asset.

“I’ve just got started so as a new practitioner you have to create a client base,” Smith said. “This space is absolutely perfect as far as location and pricing. Clients like it as well.”

Smith said that while she only works at the space one day a week on average, she hopes step it up to two to three days weekly.

“It’s quiet and it’s conducive to doing tranquil work,” she said.

Since transitioning the Hub from a concept to an actual entity in February, Humbargar has worked to revamp the group’s website and launch online campaigns with roots in the Essex business community.

Elissa Koop, a web development and digital design professional who helped Humbargar get the Hub up and running, completely redesigned the group’s website. They met while working independently out of the Excelerate Essex space in January.

“I came to co-working, and I think this is a common theme for women in general, because I felt isolated,” Koop said. “Joining a space with other people helps you to feel connected. You make natural connections in a space like this.”

The Hub has sought out connections like this through initiatives like Woman @ Work, a community engagement and story-finding campaign that identifies women-owned and women-run businesses in Essex to create a support network for women in the business community.

As part of the program, Humbargar is asking female entrepreneurs and business owners to register on the interactive map on the Hub’s website. The map currently has around 15 women-run businesses marked.

“It identifies women who are in businesses and acknowledges them. It also works to service a buy-local, buy-women campaign,” Humbargar said.

The Hub also asks registered businesses to display a provided sticker in their window with the W@W logo.

“The campaign is also a way for us to help them and encourage them to take the next step,” Humbargar said. “We are hoping to be a resource, a place to work and supports that they need to move the business forward.”

The Hub also worked to strengthen its presence through partnerships with other programs that support and encourage women in business.

Last Saturday, the Hub sponsored the Vermont Women’s Expo, and in the past couple weeks, it arranged to host the monthly Women’s Business Owner’s Network Essex chapter meetings in its space.

“There was never an Essex chapter before, so we just launched that a couple weeks ago,” Humbargar said. “They now have a home for chapter meetings.”

The Hub is also pursuing projects with local entrepreneurs and is considering starting new programs to further benefit their members.

Right now, Humbargar said the Hub may start a program to provide non-recurring childcare for up to four-hour blocks to give members time to work. As a mother, Koop said she realizes how difficult it can be to work and raise a child.

“I’m a mother, and motherhood can feel really isolating, too,” she said. “I’ve gotten work from a space like this, and I’ve also just made friends.”