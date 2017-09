Tucked up against the woods on Allen Martin Drive sits the headquarters of Vasa, a company that has designed and sold more than 40,000 pieces of exercise equipment to Olympic athletes, coaches, rehabilitation centers, gyms and international dealers. ... See MoreSee Less Sleamaker never stops innovating essexreporter.com At an age when most would be thinking about retiring, 60-year-old Rob Sleamaker is all about growth.

A gravel road in the Essex Town Center has been closed. The town of Essex has closed a gravel road in the town center after officials say the developer has repeatedly failed to maintain it.

For Newt Bowker, one of the most rewarding aspects of photography is turning everyday life into art. Read about the 10-year-old's impressive résumé here: bit.ly/2wyj8y8

"We wanted to pick a site in a building that will serve us long term — 20, 30 years." The University of Vermont Medical Center confirmed last week its plans to construct a new primary care facility in Essex that will relocate current staff from its Main St. location.