This past weekend the 34th Annual Rotary Classic was hosted here in Essex. The all-star hockey game started out with a visit from Olympic gold medalist and native Vermonter Amanda Pelkey, followed by the girls’ teams taking the ice. The Hornets were well represented with nine players across the two rosters. On the girls’ Harris Team, the offense was strengthened by Kaitlyn Butkus, Hannah Palmer and Hannah Barrett, while Kylee Hope skated for the defense. The boys’ team found four Hornets on the attack for Austin Team – Ryan Young, Maverick King, Sam Couture and Isaac Johnson. Nathan Theriault represented the Hornets on the defense.

Photos by Kyle St. Peter