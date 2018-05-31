ESSEX — Colby Brouillette put an emphatic cap on his 4-for-4, 3-run, 4-ARBI afternoon with a seventh-inning home run, finishing off BFA-St. Albans’ 9-5 Metro Division baseball victory over host Essex on Friday.

The all-season rivals will square off on the same field again this afternoon in a first-round Division I playoff contest after slipped a spot to the seventh seed and BFA moved up one place to No. 10. Today’s playdown winner will advance to a quarterfinal against No. 15 Lyndon Institute at home or, more likely, No. 2 Brattleboro on the road.

In Friday’s rescheduled game, Essex took an early 3-0 lead thanks to a string of 2-out hits in the bottom of the first.

Maverick King got the offense rolling with a single into center field, Garrett Somerset drove another hit into left, and Grady Cram drove in the first run with a single. Tony Hope followed with 2-run double to center.

But Brouillette collected the first of his four hits to lead off the top of the second, scoring when Cam Bushey followed with a triple to deep right field. C.J. McAllister plated Bushey with another hard shot to right, for an RBI double, before Hope retired three in a row to preserve the lead.

Hope turned in a solid Senior Day outing for the Hornets, but along with BFA’s 10 hits Essex contributed two costly errors. Five of the nine Bobwhite runs were unearned. Hope walked just one batter while striking out six. Cram threw a hitless, shutout seventh, striking out two and walking one.

BFA, however, shrugged off the early hole and surged back to win its fourth straight game. After opening the season with two wins, the Bobwhites lost six in a row. Starting with an 11-10 victory over North Country on May 14, though, St. Albans has won six of seven, including four straight to close the regular season at 8-7.

Bobwhite starter Will Harvey escaped a bases-loaded jam in the home second without giving up a run, getting a popup to shortstop Jake Hall, who turned right around and evened the score after he led off the next half inning with a walk. Hall moved up on a passed ball, took third on Dominic Liscinsky’s groundout, and scored on Brouillette’s single to center field.

Harvey kept it tied with back-to-back 1-2-3 frames, while Hope did the same for Essex in between.

The deadlock ended when Essex misplayed two balls in the top of the fifth, opening the door for a 4-run inning from which the Hornets never recovered.

An infield error put Parker Gratton on to lead off for the Bobwhites, Hall bunted him over to second, and Liscinsky’s RBI single scored Gratton for a 4-3 lead. Tucker Gaudette’s ground ball was also misplayed, and instead of being out of the inning, Hope had runners at first and second with one out. Brouillette singled to right, scoring Liscinsky, Gaudette came home on Bushey’s second RBI hit of the day, and Danny Reyome’s RBI hit plated Brouillette to make it 7-3.

Essex got one run back in the bottom of the sixth on Zach Seaver’s 2-out single, a walk, an infield error, and a passed ball, but Brouillette more than took care of that dent in the BFA lead.

Gaudette opened the seventh with a single, then Brouillette drove the first pitch out of the park in right field, putting the Bobwhites up by five.

Maverick King scored the Hornets’ final run in the bottom of the seventh on a walk, single by Garrett Somerset, an outfield error, and Mike Barnett’s RBI single into left.

Harvey threw six innings for the win, striking out four, walking four, and giving up seven hits. Taylor Yates finished, working around two hits in the seventh.

Despite having their last game at home soured by the Bobwhites, the Hornets got the last laugh during a rematch on May 29. This was the first round of the playoffs, and Essex doubled up BFA by a score of 4-2. The Hornets’ next game will be against second-seed Brattleboro in an away game on Friday, June 1.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG.