ABOVE: Essex freshman Natalie McMahon plays the ball Saturday at Mt. Anthony. In a game that came down to the final moments in a second overtime period, the Hornets’ Emma Legg booted a ball past Mt. Anthony Union goalkeeper Madison Breese to start the Hornets’ season with a 3-2 win.

BELOW: Essex’s Riley Fitzgerald plays the ball Saturday at Mt. Anthony.

Photos by Adam Aucoin, Bennington Banner.