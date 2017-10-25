Hornets secure playoff spot

By Reporter staff

Photos by Kyle St. Peter

The Essex boys soccer team secured the No. 10 seed in the Division I playoffs after finishing the season 6-7-1. They finished the season with a scoreless tie against Colchester on October 18 before falling to St. Johnsbury on Saturday, 0-2. Pictured here, junior midfielder Noah Palker jumps for a header. The Hornets will now travel for a matchup with Burr & Burton, a team which they beat 2-1 on October 14. A win in the Wednesday game would set the stage for a Saturday showdown with the winner of No. 2 St. Johnsbury and No. 15 Rice.