Nearly 30 high school varsity and JV level Ultimate teams gathered at Milton’s Bombardier Park on June 2 for the Ultimate High School State Championships. Vermont was the first state to recognize the Frisbee-based sport as a varsity program in November 2017. The Essex Hornets boys’ varsity team played with plenty of spirit, but ultimately fell to South Burlington 15-6.

Photos by Ben Chiappinelli, Essex Reporter.