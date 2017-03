By Reporter staff

After making its way to the quarterfinals of the Division-I girls basketball state tournament, the Essex basketball squad fell to CVU 45-34 last Saturday, ending its season with a record of 13-9.

Emmalee Smith led the way for Essex, dropping 11 after a 14-point performance against Rutland in the playdowns.

The youthful Hornets will graduate only one senior, Josina Munson.