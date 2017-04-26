Hornets off to fast start

By Reporter staff

The defending champion Essex softball team is off to a quick 3-1 start after downing Rutland 10-1 last Saturday.

The win came two days after the Hornets’ 20-game winning streak was snapped at the hands of Missisquoi, who held on for a 10-8 result.

Sophomore Caitlin Toth allowed five hits and no walks in the win Saturday, while Makenna Thorne drilled two hits.

The Hornets then hosted BFA-St. Albans on Tuesday in a game that concluded after The Reporter went to print.

They will next embark on a three-game road trip, starting with Mt. Abraham on Thursday before a Saturday showdown with South Burlington.