The No. 2-seeded Essex field hockey team’s season came to an end Monday after dropping a tight contest to No. 3-seeded Champlain Valley Union, 3-2.

The loss snaps a six-game winning streak for the Hornets and marked the final game for seniors Dakota Allen, Jenna Puleo, Hannah Palmer, Samantha Hemphill, Anna Eekraw, Emily Singer and manager Makenna Thorne.

Essex finished the season 13-3, and outscored opponents by a margin of 56-10.