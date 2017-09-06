Hornets fall in overtime thriller

By

The Essex girls soccer team fell to Mt. Anthony in heartbreaking fashion last Saturday, dropping its season opener 3-2 in overtime.

Down 2-1 with less than a minute to play, Essex’s Emma Whitney connected a cross to Maddy Young, who net the game-tying goal with under 10 seconds to play, forcing overtime.

Two minutes in, Mt. Anthony scored to steal the Hornets’ season-opener.

Essex looked for the first win of its fall campaign when it traveled to Burr and Burton on Wednesday in a game that concluded after The Reporter went to print. The Hornets will then host Rutland on Saturday.

Essex’s Abigail Couture sends the ball cross-field Saturday against Mt. Anthony. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)

Frankie Martin passes the ball off to a teammate Saturday against Mt. Anthony. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)

Hannah Poquette clears the ball away from a Mt Anthony attacker Saturday afternoon. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)

Abigail Johnson turns towards the Mt Anthony goal late in the game Saturday afternoon in Essex. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)