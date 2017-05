Hornets cruise at home meet

By Reporter staff

Both Essex track and field teams beat Colchester, Middlebury and Winooski during a meet at EHS last week.

Hornet winners included Henry Farrington (1500m), Peter Alden (3,000), Sam Velasquez (high hurdles), Jamaal Hankey (300m hurdles) Michael Baker (pole vault) Ryan Guerino (long jump), Breyer Sinor (shot put and discus), Andrew Elliott (javelin), Katie James (400m), AnneMarie Martell (3,000), Nejla Hadzic (300m hurdles), girls’ 4×8 relay, Hannah Neddo (high jump), Lauren Echelberger (pole vault), Sade Hankey (triple jump), Maria Campo (shot put), Emily Smith (javelin) and Aubrey McKenna (discus).

Essex will now host Randolph and Chelsea before heading to the Burlington Invite on Saturday.