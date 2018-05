Essex dropped to South Burlington 14-7 on April 18. Andrew Cooledge scored twice, Grady Corkum and Chris Labonte also scored and Aidan Haggerty made eight saves. They then faced off against Mt. Mansfield on Monday and picked up a 16-8 win. Goal scorers included Cam Frankenhoff (4), Chris Labonte (2) and Corkum (2) and Jordan Hines (1). Haggerty finished with 12 saves.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann from the April 18, 2018 game versus South Burlington.