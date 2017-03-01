Home, sweet home: Essex airmen return from Middle East

By Michaela Halnon

Additional reporting by Courtney Lamdin and Kaylee Sullivan

Senior Airman Marissa Van Zee of Essex Jct. wasn’t sure what to expect when her bus pulled up to the hangar at the Vermont Air National Guard base in South Burlington last Thursday night.

Members of her family couldn’t make it to the sendoff in the same spot last December, when she boarded a massive plane with 310 fellow airmen for a mission in the Middle East called Operation Inherent Resolve.

Waiting for Van Zee this time, though, were parents Jennifer and Lonny Grathwohl. The couple lives in South Dakota and had embarked on a three-day, 2,050-mile road trip to welcome their only daughter home.

“I got a little bit excited,” Jennifer Grathwohl said. “This is what she loves to do, and I was nervous, but I know that this is what she loves to do.”

Grathwohl stayed in touch with her daughter and sent care packages regularly. Christmas was tough, she said, admitting with a laugh that she hid in a room alone for a time.

A VTANG press release said members of the 158th Fighter Wing provided precision air-to-ground attacks against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, or ISIS, flying over 600 combat missions and deploying over 800 weapons, according to the release.

Called a short-notice deployment, the airmen departed just after Thanksgiving, less than 30 days after they learned of the mission.

Van Zee has served for three and a half years and works in the weapons division. She called the deployment a good experience, noting this mission was the first time she could work directly in her area of expertise. Still, she was excited to get her own shower and bedroom again, and to use a bathroom that wasn’t a porta-potty.

Too large to land at the South Burlington base, the 747 commercial airliner taxied down to the nearby Heritage Aviation runway. The airmen shook hands with Gov. Phil Scott and other top military officials before being bused over to anxiously awaiting friends and family.

There, a cheering crowd greeted the Green Mountain Boys, the emotional reunions commencing just after a brilliant sunset. The display mirrored the one that lit the sky during their send-off three months prior.

The darkness only added to the moment’s chaos, as the airmen unloaded and tried to find their loved ones, many of whom toted flags and homemade signs.

Essex Town resident Jen Tumilowicz said she’s used to welcoming her husband, deputy commander Col. Christopher Tumilowicz, back home. The latest mission marked his fifth deployment as an airman, she said, noting he’d been sent overseas at least three additional times.

Tumilowicz said an eight-hour time difference and intense schedule made it more difficult to communicate regularly. Son Luke, age 6, and daughter Sloane, 4, used video chatting whenever they could.

In the meantime, Tumilowicz said she received an outpouring of support from the community. Neighbors offered to plow her driveway as the snow piled up, she said, or take the kids when she needed a break. She met with other military families for Sunday dinner, the group taking solace in their shared experiences.

The handmade sign her children clutched at the homecoming was filled with drawings and well wishes from Sloane’s preschool classmates, Tumilowicz said, exemplifying the vested interest folks had in the homecoming.

More than anything, Tumilowicz said she was comforted by the mission’s purpose and the belief it would improve the lives of Iraqi civilians.

“That’s made all the difference,” she said. “To know the impact of what they were doing and how important it was. They’re doing what they’ve trained to do and they’re helping. This is where they should be.”

The welcoming committee for Essex Jct.’s Lt. Col. Brian Lepine included wife, Tricia; daughter, Grace; and son, Mason. The family of four also used apps like FaceTime to stay in touch but struggled to find common downtime during weekdays.

Lepine said the trip home was lengthy but filled with “good anxiety.” He said the hours of waiting gave him a chance to build energy for the reunion with his family.

“It makes me really, really, really happy,” Grace said outside the hangar, just minutes after Lepine departed the bus. “And I cry, but it’s happy tears.”

“We’re just glad to have him home,” Tricia Lepine added.