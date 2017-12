An Essex Jct. child care center is one of seven programs selected for the statewide assessment because it’s located within 200 feet of a current or former dry cleaning establishment. ... See MoreSee Less State testing childcare centers for pollutants from nearby dry cleaners essexreporter.com Vermont is testing a local childcare provider for pollutants from a nearby dry cleaner. It's unclear if any potentially toxic solvents were used there.

"Right now I see a lot of risk — and potential benefit — but I don't see what the real numbers are," chairman Max Levy said. Essex passes on joining regional dispatch center Essex voters won't be asked to join a regional dispatch center come Town Meeting Day after the selectboard chose to not approve the agreement Monday night.

Rachel Lomonaco, who will operate out of the state of Vermont's Essex Jct. offices, replaces longtime coordinator Peter Keibel after his retirement earlier this year. New Act 250 coordinator Rachel Lomonaco starts amid change Change is on the horizon for Act 250 as the local commission welcomes a new district coordinator to Chittenden County.

The selectboard will have the chance to adjust that number during budget sessions over the coming weeks. Town of Essex preliminary budget shows $1M increase The town of Essex is requesting a $1 million budget increase, a 7.32 percent jump from the current year, a preliminary staff budget report shows.