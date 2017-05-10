Historical society revs up water tower fundraising

By Colin Flanders

The Essex Community Historical Society braved gray skies last Saturday to drum up support for the Fort Ethan Allen Water Tower, the latest step in a long-term goal of raising $325,000 for repairs to its interior and exterior.

One of the fort’s first buildings constructed, the tower served as the sole water supply until its decommission in the late 1960s.

The tower remained open to the public years later, its observation deck providing a unique view of Mount Mansfield and Camel’s Hump. Will Parkinson, an ECHS member, fondly recalls leading class trips up the tower’s 105 spiraling steps.

“Boy, when they went up that tower, that made their week,” he said.

Yet the town engineer deemed the structure unsafe to climb nearly a decade ago. The marble-faced tower is now closed to the public, its views exclusive to the pigeons inhabiting its upper quadrants.

So, after receiving approval from the selectboard, the historical society has embarked on a fundraising effort to rehab the tower and one day reopen it for public tours.

Noting the price tag, ECHS director Alan Luzzatto said the group has a long road ahead.

Town engineer and public works director Dennis Lutz broke the project into three steps: fixing the roof, repairing the stairwell and re-grouting inside and outside the structure.

There’s currently about $44,000 earmarked in the capital fund, and the society’s membership poured in $5,000 of its own money toward the project, according to ECHS treasurer Ann Gray.

The group is now eying small preservation grants and hopes to rally further support from the community.

Luzzatto joined the society two years ago and has never been to the tower’s top. He said the fundraising efforts are an attempt to preserve an integral part of Essex’s history.

“That’s what we do as a historical society,” he said. “Save things for people to see the way it was in the past.”