Hiawatha to welcome new principal

By Colin Flanders

For the first time in almost two decades, Hiawatha Elementary will have a new face in its principal’s office.

Katherine Grykien, a current assistant principal at Edmunds Middle School in Burlington, will take over July 1, replacing longtime principal Tom Bochanski, who’s served at the school for 18 years.

“I am absolutely thrilled to accept the position and feel honored to join such a caring community,” Grykien said in a news release from the Essex Westford School District.

Chittenden Central Supervisory Union superintendent Judith DeNova pointed to Grykien’s commitment to strong, meaningful relationships with colleagues, students, parents and the community as a motivation for her hiring.

“She knows that the collaboration with these various groups is truly one of the essential components of student growth and proficiency,” DeNova said in a press release.

Grykien graduated from the University of Georgia before earning her master’s in education from the University of Vermont in 2007. She’s since continued with postgraduate coursework at St. Michael’s College, focusing on school leadership, the news release said.

Prior to her time at Edmunds, Grykien was a teacher at both John F. Kennedy in Winooski and Champlain Elementary in Burlington, at which time she served as the chairwoman of the Champlain Elementary School Leadership Committee and held the role of district literacy coach for one year.

DeNova said faculty, staff, parents and district administrators were all impressed by Grykien’s optimistic personality, effective communication style and listening skills.

“I am confident Katherine is the ‘just right’ leader at this moment in time to serve the Hiawatha school community,” DeNova said.