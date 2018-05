Farrington ran to a pair of victories in the Hornets’ home meet May 2, the lone double winner for Essex on the day. He edged Rutland senior Eli Henni in the 1500 meters by just .18 seconds, running a personal-best 4 minutes, 13.98 seconds. In the 800, Farrington again turned in his best time, 2:06.9, taking first place by almost six seconds